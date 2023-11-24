Among the available options on the Week 13 Big Ten college football slate, Iowa (+2.5) against Nebraska is our pick for best spread bet, while our model suggests betting on the total in the Iowa vs. Nebraska matchup. See more stats and insights on those and other contests to bet on or include in a parlay in the article below.

Best Week 13 Big Ten Spread Bets

Pick: Iowa +2.5 vs. Nebraska

Matchup: Iowa Hawkeyes at Nebraska Cornhuskers

Projected Favorite & Spread: Iowa by 4.6 points

Time: 12:00 PM ET

Date: November 24

TV Channel: CBS

Pick: Penn State -22.5 vs. Michigan State

Matchup: Penn State Nittany Lions vs. Michigan State Spartans

Projected Favorite & Spread: Penn State by 28.4 points

Time: 7:30 PM ET

Date: November 24

TV Channel: NBC

Pick: Northwestern +5.5 vs. Illinois

Matchup: Northwestern Wildcats at Illinois Fighting Illini

Projected Favorite & Spread: Illinois by 0.1 points

Time: 3:30 PM ET

Date: November 25

TV Channel: BTN

Best Week 13 Big Ten Total Bets

Over 25.5 - Iowa vs. Nebraska

Matchup: Iowa Hawkeyes at Nebraska Cornhuskers

Projected Total: 34.1 points

Time: 12:00 PM ET

Date: November 24

TV Channel: CBS

Over 43.5 - Penn State vs. Michigan State

Matchup: Penn State Nittany Lions vs. Michigan State Spartans

Projected Total: 45.1 points

Time: 7:30 PM ET

Date: November 24

TV Channel: NBC

Under 53.5 - Indiana vs. Purdue

Matchup: Indiana Hoosiers at Purdue Boilermakers

Projected Total: 52.2 points

Time: 12:00 PM ET

Date: November 25

TV Channel: BTN

Week 13 Big Ten Standings

Team 2022 Record 2022 PF/G vs PA/G 2022 YDS/G vs OPP YDS/G Michigan 11-0 (8-0 Big Ten) 38.3 / 9.0 399.6 / 234.8 Ohio State 11-0 (8-0 Big Ten) 33.6 / 9.3 429.3 / 252.9 Iowa 9-2 (6-2 Big Ten) 18.5 / 12.4 246.5 / 280.6 Penn State 9-2 (6-2 Big Ten) 36.7 / 12.5 373.3 / 238.7 Northwestern 6-5 (4-4 Big Ten) 20.7 / 22.1 298.4 / 342.2 Wisconsin 6-5 (4-4 Big Ten) 22.4 / 19.4 366.5 / 335.5 Maryland 6-5 (3-5 Big Ten) 28.5 / 23.2 384.3 / 335.3 Rutgers 6-5 (3-5 Big Ten) 22.5 / 19.1 303.2 / 297.5 Nebraska 5-6 (3-5 Big Ten) 18.7 / 18.7 317.7 / 307.7 Minnesota 5-6 (3-5 Big Ten) 20.7 / 26.8 304.1 / 370.4 Illinois 5-6 (3-5 Big Ten) 22.8 / 28.0 385.2 / 378.2 Michigan State 4-7 (2-6 Big Ten) 17.4 / 27.1 307.0 / 372.4 Purdue 3-8 (2-6 Big Ten) 22.9 / 30.4 373.3 / 384.2 Indiana 3-8 (1-7 Big Ten) 21.4 / 29.5 331.4 / 384.4

