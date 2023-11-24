Big Ten Games Today: How to Watch Big Ten Network, TV Schedule, Live Streaming Options - Week 13
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 12:10 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Week 13 college football schedule features six games involving teams from the Big Ten. Wanting to catch every red-zone opportunity, two-minute drill, and goal-line stand? Find info below on how to watch.
Big Ten Games on TV This Week
|Date/Time
|TV
|Iowa Hawkeyes at Nebraska Cornhuskers
|12:00 PM ET, Friday, November 24
|CBS (Live stream on Fubo)
|Penn State Nittany Lions vs. Michigan State Spartans
|7:30 PM ET, Friday, November 24
|NBC (Live stream on Fubo)
|Ohio State Buckeyes at Michigan Wolverines
|12:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 25
|FOX (Live stream on Fubo)
|Indiana Hoosiers at Purdue Boilermakers
|12:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 25
|BTN (Live stream on Fubo)
|Northwestern Wildcats at Illinois Fighting Illini
|3:30 PM ET, Saturday, November 25
|BTN (Live stream on Fubo)
|Wisconsin Badgers at Minnesota Golden Gophers
|3:30 PM ET, Saturday, November 25
|Fox Sports 1 (Live stream on Fubo)
