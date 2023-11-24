The Bryant Bulldogs (3-3) face the Xavier Musketeers (3-2) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at Cintas Center. It begins at 12:00 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

Xavier vs. Bryant Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Where: Cintas Center in Cincinnati, Ohio

Cintas Center in Cincinnati, Ohio TV: FOX Sports Networks

Xavier Stats Insights

The Musketeers are shooting 45.5% from the field this season, 10.5 percentage points higher than the 35.0% the Bulldogs allow to opponents.

In games Xavier shoots higher than 35.0% from the field, it is 3-2 overall.

The Bulldogs are the 51st-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Musketeers sit at 186th.

The 72.8 points per game the Musketeers put up are just 3.8 more points than the Bulldogs give up (69.0).

When Xavier puts up more than 69.0 points, it is 2-2.

Xavier Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Xavier put up 83.6 points per game when playing at home last year, compared to 80.5 points per game away from home, a difference of 3.1 points per contest.

Defensively the Musketeers were better in home games last season, ceding 71.7 points per game, compared to 77.1 on the road.

At home, Xavier averaged 0.9 fewer treys per game (7.2) than in road games (8.1). It also sported a worse three-point percentage at home (38.0%) compared to on the road (40.5%).

