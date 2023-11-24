The Bryant Bulldogs (3-3) face the Xavier Musketeers (3-2) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at Cintas Center. It begins at 12:00 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

Xavier vs. Bryant Game Info

  • When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
  • Where: Cintas Center in Cincinnati, Ohio
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
Xavier Stats Insights

  • The Musketeers are shooting 45.5% from the field this season, 10.5 percentage points higher than the 35.0% the Bulldogs allow to opponents.
  • In games Xavier shoots higher than 35.0% from the field, it is 3-2 overall.
  • The Bulldogs are the 51st-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Musketeers sit at 186th.
  • The 72.8 points per game the Musketeers put up are just 3.8 more points than the Bulldogs give up (69.0).
  • When Xavier puts up more than 69.0 points, it is 2-2.

Xavier Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Xavier put up 83.6 points per game when playing at home last year, compared to 80.5 points per game away from home, a difference of 3.1 points per contest.
  • Defensively the Musketeers were better in home games last season, ceding 71.7 points per game, compared to 77.1 on the road.
  • At home, Xavier averaged 0.9 fewer treys per game (7.2) than in road games (8.1). It also sported a worse three-point percentage at home (38.0%) compared to on the road (40.5%).

Xavier Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/13/2023 @ Purdue L 83-71 Mackey Arena
11/18/2023 Washington L 74-71 T-Mobile Arena
11/19/2023 Saint Mary's (CA) W 66-49 T-Mobile Arena
11/24/2023 Bryant - Cintas Center
11/27/2023 Oakland - Cintas Center
12/1/2023 Houston - Cintas Center

