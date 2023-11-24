How to Watch Xavier vs. Bryant on TV or Live Stream - November 24
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 6:31 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Bryant Bulldogs (3-3) face the Xavier Musketeers (3-2) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at Cintas Center. It begins at 12:00 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Xavier vs. Bryant Game Info
- When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: Cintas Center in Cincinnati, Ohio
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Xavier Stats Insights
- The Musketeers are shooting 45.5% from the field this season, 10.5 percentage points higher than the 35.0% the Bulldogs allow to opponents.
- In games Xavier shoots higher than 35.0% from the field, it is 3-2 overall.
- The Bulldogs are the 51st-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Musketeers sit at 186th.
- The 72.8 points per game the Musketeers put up are just 3.8 more points than the Bulldogs give up (69.0).
- When Xavier puts up more than 69.0 points, it is 2-2.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Xavier Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Xavier put up 83.6 points per game when playing at home last year, compared to 80.5 points per game away from home, a difference of 3.1 points per contest.
- Defensively the Musketeers were better in home games last season, ceding 71.7 points per game, compared to 77.1 on the road.
- At home, Xavier averaged 0.9 fewer treys per game (7.2) than in road games (8.1). It also sported a worse three-point percentage at home (38.0%) compared to on the road (40.5%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Xavier Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/13/2023
|@ Purdue
|L 83-71
|Mackey Arena
|11/18/2023
|Washington
|L 74-71
|T-Mobile Arena
|11/19/2023
|Saint Mary's (CA)
|W 66-49
|T-Mobile Arena
|11/24/2023
|Bryant
|-
|Cintas Center
|11/27/2023
|Oakland
|-
|Cintas Center
|12/1/2023
|Houston
|-
|Cintas Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.