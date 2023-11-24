The Xavier Musketeers (3-2) take on the Bryant Bulldogs (3-3) at 12:00 PM ET on Friday, November 24, 2023. The matchup airs on Fox Sports 1.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Xavier vs. Bryant Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Where: Cintas Center in Cincinnati, Ohio

Cintas Center in Cincinnati, Ohio TV: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other Big East Games

Xavier Stats Insights

This season, the Musketeers have a 45.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 10.5% higher than the 35% of shots the Bulldogs' opponents have knocked down.

Xavier has a 3-2 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 35% from the field.

The Musketeers are the 186th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Bulldogs sit at 51st.

The Musketeers put up 72.8 points per game, just 3.8 more points than the 69 the Bulldogs allow.

When Xavier totals more than 69 points, it is 2-2.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Xavier Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Xavier posted 83.6 points per game in home games last year. On the road, it averaged 80.5 points per contest.

At home, the Musketeers allowed 5.4 fewer points per game (71.7) than in away games (77.1).

When playing at home, Xavier sunk 0.9 fewer threes per game (7.2) than away from home (8.1). It also sported a worse three-point percentage at home (38%) compared to when playing on the road (40.5%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Xavier Upcoming Schedule