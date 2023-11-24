The Xavier Musketeers (3-2) take on the Bryant Bulldogs (3-3) at 12:00 PM ET on Friday, November 24, 2023. The matchup airs on Fox Sports 1.

Xavier vs. Bryant Game Info

  • When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
  • Where: Cintas Center in Cincinnati, Ohio
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
Xavier Stats Insights

  • This season, the Musketeers have a 45.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 10.5% higher than the 35% of shots the Bulldogs' opponents have knocked down.
  • Xavier has a 3-2 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 35% from the field.
  • The Musketeers are the 186th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Bulldogs sit at 51st.
  • The Musketeers put up 72.8 points per game, just 3.8 more points than the 69 the Bulldogs allow.
  • When Xavier totals more than 69 points, it is 2-2.

Xavier Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Xavier posted 83.6 points per game in home games last year. On the road, it averaged 80.5 points per contest.
  • At home, the Musketeers allowed 5.4 fewer points per game (71.7) than in away games (77.1).
  • When playing at home, Xavier sunk 0.9 fewer threes per game (7.2) than away from home (8.1). It also sported a worse three-point percentage at home (38%) compared to when playing on the road (40.5%).

Xavier Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/13/2023 @ Purdue L 83-71 Mackey Arena
11/18/2023 Washington L 74-71 T-Mobile Arena
11/19/2023 Saint Mary's (CA) W 66-49 T-Mobile Arena
11/24/2023 Bryant - Cintas Center
11/27/2023 Oakland - Cintas Center
12/1/2023 Houston - Cintas Center

