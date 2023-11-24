The Xavier Musketeers (3-2) square off against the Bryant Bulldogs (3-3) at 12:00 PM ET on Friday, November 24, 2023 on Fox Sports 1.

Xavier vs. Bryant Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Where: Cintas Center in Cincinnati, Ohio

Cintas Center in Cincinnati, Ohio TV: FOX Sports Networks

Xavier Stats Insights

The Musketeers make 45.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 10.5 percentage points higher than the Bulldogs have allowed to their opponents (35.0%).

In games Xavier shoots higher than 35.0% from the field, it is 3-2 overall.

The Musketeers are the 186th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Bulldogs sit at 51st.

The 72.8 points per game the Musketeers score are only 3.8 more points than the Bulldogs give up (69.0).

Xavier has a 2-2 record when scoring more than 69.0 points.

Xavier Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Xavier scored 83.6 points per game last year in home games, which was 3.1 more points than it averaged on the road (80.5).

At home, the Musketeers surrendered 5.4 fewer points per game (71.7) than in road games (77.1).

When it comes to three-point shooting, Xavier performed worse in home games last season, draining 7.2 treys per game with a 38.0% three-point percentage, compared to 8.1 per game with a 40.5% percentage on the road.

Xavier Upcoming Schedule