The Xavier Musketeers (3-2) take on the Bryant Bulldogs (3-3) at 12:00 PM ET on Friday, November 24, 2023 on Fox Sports 1.

Xavier vs. Bryant Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Cintas Center in Cincinnati, Ohio TV: FOX Sports Networks

Xavier Stats Insights

The Musketeers make 45.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 10.5 percentage points higher than the Bulldogs have allowed to their opponents (35%).

Xavier is 3-2 when it shoots higher than 35% from the field.

The Bulldogs are the 51st-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Musketeers sit at 186th.

The 72.8 points per game the Musketeers average are just 3.8 more points than the Bulldogs allow (69).

Xavier has a 2-2 record when putting up more than 69 points.

Xavier Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Xavier put up 83.6 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 3.1 more points than it averaged away from home (80.5).

The Musketeers surrendered 71.7 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 5.4 fewer points than they allowed in away games (77.1).

Looking at three-pointers, Xavier performed worse in home games last year, making 7.2 threes per game with a 38% three-point percentage, compared to 8.1 per game with a 40.5% percentage away from home.

Xavier Upcoming Schedule