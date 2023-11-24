How to Watch Xavier vs. Bryant on TV or Live Stream - November 24
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 6:31 AM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
The Xavier Musketeers (3-2) take on the Bryant Bulldogs (3-3) at 12:00 PM ET on Friday, November 24, 2023 on Fox Sports 1.
Xavier vs. Bryant Game Info
- When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: Cintas Center in Cincinnati, Ohio
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
How to Watch Other Big East Games
Xavier Stats Insights
- The Musketeers make 45.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 10.5 percentage points higher than the Bulldogs have allowed to their opponents (35%).
- Xavier is 3-2 when it shoots higher than 35% from the field.
- The Bulldogs are the 51st-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Musketeers sit at 186th.
- The 72.8 points per game the Musketeers average are just 3.8 more points than the Bulldogs allow (69).
- Xavier has a 2-2 record when putting up more than 69 points.
Xavier Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Xavier put up 83.6 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 3.1 more points than it averaged away from home (80.5).
- The Musketeers surrendered 71.7 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 5.4 fewer points than they allowed in away games (77.1).
- Looking at three-pointers, Xavier performed worse in home games last year, making 7.2 threes per game with a 38% three-point percentage, compared to 8.1 per game with a 40.5% percentage away from home.
Xavier Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/13/2023
|@ Purdue
|L 83-71
|Mackey Arena
|11/18/2023
|Washington
|L 74-71
|T-Mobile Arena
|11/19/2023
|Saint Mary's (CA)
|W 66-49
|T-Mobile Arena
|11/24/2023
|Bryant
|-
|Cintas Center
|11/27/2023
|Oakland
|-
|Cintas Center
|12/1/2023
|Houston
|-
|Cintas Center
