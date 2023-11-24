The Xavier Musketeers (3-2) hit the court against the Bryant Bulldogs (3-3) at 12:00 PM ET on Friday, November 24, 2023 on Fox Sports 1.

Xavier vs. Bryant Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Where: Cintas Center in Cincinnati, Ohio

Cintas Center in Cincinnati, Ohio TV: FOX Sports Networks

Xavier Stats Insights

The Musketeers are shooting 45.5% from the field this season, 10.5 percentage points higher than the 35% the Bulldogs allow to opponents.

In games Xavier shoots better than 35% from the field, it is 3-2 overall.

The Musketeers are the 186th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Bulldogs sit at 51st.

The Musketeers score 72.8 points per game, just 3.8 more points than the 69 the Bulldogs allow.

Xavier is 2-2 when scoring more than 69 points.

Xavier Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In home games last season, Xavier scored 3.1 more points per game (83.6) than it did in road games (80.5).

The Musketeers surrendered 71.7 points per game last season at home, which was 5.4 fewer points than they allowed in road games (77.1).

Looking at three-pointers, Xavier performed worse when playing at home last year, draining 7.2 three-pointers per game with a 38% three-point percentage, compared to 8.1 per game with a 40.5% percentage when playing on the road.

Xavier Upcoming Schedule