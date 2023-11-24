Friday's game that pits the Xavier Musketeers (3-2) against the Bryant Bulldogs (3-3) at Cintas Center has a good chance to be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 76-59 in favor of Xavier, who is heavy favorites by our model. Tipoff is at 12:00 PM ET on November 24.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Xavier vs. Bryant Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Cintas Center

Xavier vs. Bryant Score Prediction

Prediction: Xavier 76, Bryant 59

Spread & Total Prediction for Xavier vs. Bryant

Computer Predicted Spread: Xavier (-17.4)

Xavier (-17.4) Computer Predicted Total: 134.7

Both Xavier and Bryant are 2-2-0 against the spread (ATS) so far this season. Both the Musketeers and the Bulldogs are 1-3-0 in terms of hitting the over in their games this season.

Xavier Performance Insights

The Musketeers outscore opponents by 7.8 points per game (scoring 72.8 points per game to rank 226th in college basketball while giving up 65 per contest to rank 87th in college basketball) and have a +39 scoring differential overall.

Xavier is 192nd in the nation at 33.4 rebounds per game. That's 4.2 fewer than the 37.6 its opponents average.

Xavier makes 5.6 three-pointers per game (304th in college basketball), 1.2 more than its opponents (4.4). It is shooting 29.8% from deep (265th in college basketball) while allowing opponents to shoot 25.3%.

The Musketeers rank 276th in college basketball by averaging 88.3 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 45th in college basketball, allowing 78.9 points per 100 possessions.

Xavier forces 12.6 turnovers per game (169th in college basketball) while committing 12.2 (190th in college basketball play).

Bryant Performance Insights

The Bulldogs are outscoring opponents by 8.2 points per game, with a +49 scoring differential overall. They put up 77.2 points per game (155th in college basketball) and give up 69 per contest (151st in college basketball).

Bryant ranks 53rd in the country at 38 rebounds per game. That's 1.2 fewer than the 39.2 its opponents average.

Bryant knocks down 9.5 three-pointers per game (47th in college basketball) at a 37.3% rate (65th in college basketball), compared to the 7.2 per game its opponents make, at a 28.9% rate.

Bryant forces 10.8 turnovers per game (274th in college basketball) while committing 10.3 (83rd in college basketball).

