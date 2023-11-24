Friday's contest between the Xavier Musketeers (3-2) and the Bryant Bulldogs (3-3) at Cintas Center should be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 76-58 and heavily favors Xavier to come out on top. Tipoff is at 12:00 PM ET on November 24.

The matchup has no line set.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Xavier vs. Bryant Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Cintas Center

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Xavier vs. Bryant Score Prediction

Prediction: Xavier 76, Bryant 58

Spread & Total Prediction for Xavier vs. Bryant

Computer Predicted Spread: Xavier (-18.0)

Xavier (-18.0) Computer Predicted Total: 134.7

Both Xavier and Bryant are 2-2-0 against the spread (ATS) so far this season. Both the Musketeers and the Bulldogs are 1-3-0 in terms of hitting the over in their games this season.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Xavier Performance Insights

The Musketeers' +39 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 7.8 points per game) is a result of scoring 72.8 points per game (225th in college basketball) while giving up 65.0 per outing (87th in college basketball).

Xavier loses the rebound battle by 4.2 boards on average. it collects 33.4 rebounds per game, which ranks 191st in college basketball, while its opponents pull down 37.6 per contest.

Xavier connects on 5.6 three-pointers per game (304th in college basketball) at a 29.8% rate (266th in college basketball), compared to the 4.4 per game its opponents make at a 25.3% rate.

The Musketeers put up 88.3 points per 100 possessions (276th in college basketball), while allowing 78.9 points per 100 possessions (45th in college basketball).

Xavier forces 12.6 turnovers per game (169th in college basketball) while committing 12.2 (190th in college basketball action).

Bryant Performance Insights

The Bulldogs are outscoring opponents by 8.2 points per game, with a +49 scoring differential overall. They put up 77.2 points per game (154th in college basketball) and give up 69.0 per outing (152nd in college basketball).

Bryant loses the rebound battle by 1.2 boards on average. It records 38.0 rebounds per game, 53rd in college basketball, while its opponents pull down 39.2.

Bryant knocks down 9.5 three-pointers per game (46th in college basketball), 2.3 more than its opponents.

Bryant and its opponents have been relatively even in the turnover battle. The Bulldogs commit 10.3 per game (83rd in college basketball) and force 10.8 (275th in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.