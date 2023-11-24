Friday's game features the Xavier Musketeers (3-2) and the Bryant Bulldogs (3-3) matching up at Cintas Center in what should be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 76-58 victory for heavily favored Xavier according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 12:00 PM ET on November 24.

The matchup has no line set.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Xavier vs. Bryant Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Cintas Center

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Xavier vs. Bryant Score Prediction

Prediction: Xavier 76, Bryant 58

Spread & Total Prediction for Xavier vs. Bryant

Computer Predicted Spread: Xavier (-18.0)

Xavier (-18.0) Computer Predicted Total: 134.7

Both Xavier and Bryant are 2-2-0 against the spread (ATS) so far this season. Both the Musketeers and the Bulldogs are 1-3-0 in terms of going over the point total in their games this season.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Xavier Performance Insights

The Musketeers average 72.8 points per game (225th in college basketball) while giving up 65 per contest (87th in college basketball). They have a +39 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 7.8 points per game.

Xavier loses the rebound battle by 4.2 boards on average. it records 33.4 rebounds per game, which ranks 191st in college basketball, while its opponents pull down 37.6 per contest.

Xavier knocks down 1.2 more threes per game than the opposition, 5.6 (304th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 4.4.

The Musketeers' 88.3 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 276th in college basketball, and the 78.9 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 45th in college basketball.

Xavier has committed 12.2 turnovers per game (190th in college basketball action) while forcing 12.6 (169th in college basketball).

Bryant Performance Insights

The Bulldogs' +49 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 8.2 points per game) is a result of putting up 77.2 points per game (154th in college basketball) while allowing 69 per outing (152nd in college basketball).

Bryant pulls down 38 rebounds per game (53rd in college basketball) while conceding 39.2 per contest to opponents. It is outrebounded by 1.2 boards per game.

Bryant knocks down 9.5 three-pointers per game (46th in college basketball), 2.3 more than its opponents.

Bryant forces 10.8 turnovers per game (275th in college basketball) while committing 10.3 (83rd in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.