Friday's contest between the Xavier Musketeers (3-2) and the Bryant Bulldogs (3-3) at Cintas Center is expected to be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 76-58 and heavily favors Xavier to secure the victory. Tipoff is at 12:00 PM ET on November 24.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Xavier vs. Bryant Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Cintas Center

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Xavier vs. Bryant Score Prediction

Prediction: Xavier 76, Bryant 58

Spread & Total Prediction for Xavier vs. Bryant

Computer Predicted Spread: Xavier (-17.7)

Xavier (-17.7) Computer Predicted Total: 134.7

Both Xavier and Bryant are 2-2-0 against the spread (ATS) so far this season. Both the Musketeers and the Bulldogs are 1-3-0 in terms of hitting the over in their games this season.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Xavier Performance Insights

The Musketeers are outscoring opponents by 7.8 points per game with a +39 scoring differential overall. They put up 72.8 points per game (225th in college basketball) and allow 65 per outing (85th in college basketball).

Xavier records 33.4 rebounds per game (189th in college basketball) while allowing 37.6 per contest to its opponents. It is outrebounded by 4.2 boards per game.

Xavier hits 5.6 three-pointers per game (303rd in college basketball) at a 29.8% rate (267th in college basketball), compared to the 4.4 per game its opponents make at a 25.3% rate.

The Musketeers' 88.3 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 277th in college basketball, and the 78.9 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 41st in college basketball.

Xavier forces 12.6 turnovers per game (170th in college basketball) while committing 12.2 (191st in college basketball action).

Bryant Performance Insights

The Bulldogs have a +49 scoring differential, topping opponents by 8.2 points per game. They're putting up 77.2 points per game, 156th in college basketball, and are allowing 69 per outing to rank 152nd in college basketball.

Bryant is 52nd in the country at 38 rebounds per game. That's 1.2 fewer than the 39.2 its opponents average.

Bryant makes 9.5 three-pointers per game (45th in college basketball) at a 37.3% rate (64th in college basketball), compared to the 7.2 per game its opponents make, at a 28.9% rate.

Bryant forces 10.8 turnovers per game (274th in college basketball) while committing 10.3 (83rd in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.