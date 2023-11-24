The Bryant Bulldogs (1-1) play the Xavier Musketeers (1-0) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at Cintas Center. The game will start at 12:00 PM ET and be available via Fox Sports 1.

Xavier vs. Bryant Game Information

Game Day: Friday, November 24

Friday, November 24 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Xavier Top Players (2022-23)

Jack Nunge: 14.2 PTS, 7.8 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.2 BLK

14.2 PTS, 7.8 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.2 BLK Colby Jones: 15.0 PTS, 5.7 REB, 4.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.6 BLK

15.0 PTS, 5.7 REB, 4.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.6 BLK Souley Boum: 16.4 PTS, 4.3 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK

16.4 PTS, 4.3 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK Adam Kunkel: 10.9 PTS, 2.7 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.9 PTS, 2.7 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK Zach Freemantle: 15.2 PTS, 8.1 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.7 BLK

Bryant Top Players (2022-23)

Earl Timberlake: 13.7 PTS, 8.4 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK

13.7 PTS, 8.4 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK Charles Pride: 14.6 PTS, 6.1 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

14.6 PTS, 6.1 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK Sherif Kenney: 17.1 PTS, 4.4 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

17.1 PTS, 4.4 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK Antwan Walker: 12.8 PTS, 7.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.1 BLK

12.8 PTS, 7.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.1 BLK Tyler Brelsford: 6.0 PTS, 1.8 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

Xavier vs. Bryant Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Xavier Rank Xavier AVG Bryant AVG Bryant Rank 10th 80.9 Points Scored 79.4 21st 292nd 74.1 Points Allowed 73.1 267th 35th 34.8 Rebounds 35.8 16th 155th 8.8 Off. Rebounds 8.9 142nd 182nd 7.4 3pt Made 8.1 92nd 1st 19.1 Assists 13.4 150th 217th 12.2 Turnovers 12.7 265th

