For those wanting to place a bet on the upcoming matchup between the Columbus Blue Jackets and the New Jersey Devils on Friday at 3:00 PM ET, is Yegor Chinakhov a player who is a good bet to find the back of the net? We dissect all the stats in the piece below.

Will Yegor Chinakhov score a goal against the Devils?

Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)

Chinakhov stats and insights

In one of nine games this season, Chinakhov scored -- and it was just the one goal.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Devils.

Chinakhov has no points on the power play.

He takes 1.3 shots per game, and converts 7.7% of them.

Devils defensive stats

The Devils have conceded 65 goals in total (3.8 per game), which ranks 25th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Devils have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 17.4 hits and 12.1 blocked shots per game.

Blue Jackets vs. Devils game info

Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and MSGSN

