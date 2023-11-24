The Youngstown State Penguins (3-2) will try to extend a three-game winning streak when visiting the Dayton Flyers (3-2) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at UD Arena. This game is at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Youngstown State vs. Dayton Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: UD Arena in Dayton, Ohio

UD Arena in Dayton, Ohio TV: Bally Sports

Bally Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Youngstown State Stats Insights

The Penguins are the 109th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Flyers sit at 327th.

The Penguins' 75.4 points per game are 8.4 more points than the 67.0 the Flyers give up.

When it scores more than 67.0 points, Youngstown State is 3-0.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Youngstown State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Youngstown State scored 84.6 points per game at home last season, and 80.7 away.

At home, the Penguins allowed 69.6 points per game last season. On the road, they gave up 76.9.

At home, Youngstown State knocked down 9.2 treys per game last season, 2.1 more than it averaged on the road (7.1). Youngstown State's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (37.6%) than away (35.8%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Youngstown State Upcoming Schedule