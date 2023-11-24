How to Watch Youngstown State vs. Dayton on TV or Live Stream - November 24
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 1:41 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
The Youngstown State Penguins (3-2) will try to extend a three-game winning streak when visiting the Dayton Flyers (3-2) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at UD Arena. This game is at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Youngstown State vs. Dayton Game Info
- When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: UD Arena in Dayton, Ohio
- TV: Bally Sports
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Youngstown State Stats Insights
- The Penguins are the 109th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Flyers sit at 327th.
- The Penguins' 75.4 points per game are 8.4 more points than the 67.0 the Flyers give up.
- When it scores more than 67.0 points, Youngstown State is 3-0.
Youngstown State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Youngstown State scored 84.6 points per game at home last season, and 80.7 away.
- At home, the Penguins allowed 69.6 points per game last season. On the road, they gave up 76.9.
- At home, Youngstown State knocked down 9.2 treys per game last season, 2.1 more than it averaged on the road (7.1). Youngstown State's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (37.6%) than away (35.8%).
Youngstown State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/13/2023
|Ohio Christian
|W 99-71
|Beeghly Center
|11/17/2023
|Utah Tech
|W 75-68
|Beeghly Center
|11/19/2023
|Lake Erie
|W 79-57
|Beeghly Center
|11/24/2023
|@ Dayton
|-
|UD Arena
|11/29/2023
|Cleveland State
|-
|Beeghly Center
|12/2/2023
|@ Robert Morris
|-
|UPMC Events Center
