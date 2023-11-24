The Youngstown State Penguins (3-2) will look to build on a three-game winning run when hitting the road against the Dayton Flyers (3-2) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at UD Arena. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

In this article, you will take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Dayton vs. Youngstown State matchup.

Youngstown State vs. Dayton Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: UD Arena in Dayton, Ohio

How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Youngstown State vs. Dayton Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Dayton Moneyline Youngstown State Moneyline BetMGM Dayton (-13.5) 139.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Dayton (-13.5) 139.5 -1400 +790 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Youngstown State vs. Dayton Betting Trends

Youngstown State has won one game against the spread this year.

The Penguins have not covered the spread when an underdog by 13.5 points or more this season (in one opportunity).

Dayton has won three games against the spread this season, while failing to cover twice.

A total of three out of the Flyers' five games this season have hit the over.

