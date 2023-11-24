The Youngstown State Penguins (0-2) meet the Dayton Flyers (1-1) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at UD Arena. This matchup will tip off at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Youngstown State vs. Dayton Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Youngstown State Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Youngstown State Top Players (2022-23)

Dwayne Cohill: 18.0 PTS, 3.5 REB, 4.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK

18.0 PTS, 3.5 REB, 4.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK Adrian Nelson: 13.5 PTS, 9.4 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.6 BLK

13.5 PTS, 9.4 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.6 BLK Malek Green: 13.5 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK

13.5 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK Brandon Rush: 13.9 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK

13.9 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK Bryce McBride: 7.6 PTS, 2.0 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Dayton Top Players (2022-23)

Daron Holmes: 18.4 PTS, 8.1 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.9 BLK

18.4 PTS, 8.1 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.9 BLK Toumani Camara: 13.9 PTS, 8.6 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.8 BLK

13.9 PTS, 8.6 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.8 BLK Mustapha Amzil: 9.3 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.3 BLK

9.3 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.3 BLK Malachi Smith: 7.7 PTS, 2.7 REB, 5.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK

7.7 PTS, 2.7 REB, 5.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK Mike Sharavjamts: 5.6 PTS, 1.9 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Youngstown State vs. Dayton Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Dayton Rank Dayton AVG Youngstown State AVG Youngstown State Rank 259th 68.6 Points Scored 81.9 5th 9th 61.0 Points Allowed 72.5 251st 101st 33.0 Rebounds 32.2 147th 204th 8.3 Off. Rebounds 8.7 162nd 266th 6.6 3pt Made 8.0 104th 40th 15.2 Assists 15.3 35th 142nd 11.5 Turnovers 10.7 61st

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.