The Columbus Blue Jackets, with Zachary Werenski, will be on the ice Friday at 3:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the New Jersey Devils. Considering a bet on Werenski in the Blue Jackets-Devils matchup? Use our stats and information below.

Zachary Werenski vs. Devils Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and MSGSN

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -115)

Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +125)

Werenski Season Stats Insights

Werenski has averaged 23:24 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of -1).

Werenski has a goal in one of his 18 games playedthis season, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.

Werenski has a point in 11 of 18 games this season, with multiple points in two of them.

In 11 of 18 games this year, Werenski has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

Werenski's implied probability to go over his point total is 53.5% based on the odds.

Werenski has an implied probability of 44.4% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Werenski Stats vs. the Devils

On defense, the Devils are conceding 65 total goals (3.8 per game) which ranks 25th in the NHL.

The team has the league's 21st-ranked goal differential (-6).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New Jersey 18 Games 1 15 Points 0 1 Goals 0 14 Assists 0

