Saturday's contest that pits the Pittsburgh Panthers (2-4) versus the Akron Zips (1-3) at Ocean Center has a projected final score of 68-64 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Pittsburgh, who we project as a slight favorite in this matchup. Tipoff is at 1:15 PM on November 25.

In their most recent outing on Friday, the Zips suffered a 63-61 loss to Wichita State.

Akron vs. Pittsburgh Game Info

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 1:15 PM ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 1:15 PM ET Where: Ocean Center in Daytona Beach, Florida

Akron vs. Pittsburgh Score Prediction

Prediction: Pittsburgh 68, Akron 64

Other MAC Predictions

Akron Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Zips outscored opponents by 2.0 points per game last season (posting 68.6 points per game, 111th in college basketball, and allowing 66.6 per outing, 238th in college basketball) and had a +59 scoring differential.

Akron scored 66.2 points per game last year in conference matchups, which was 2.4 fewer points per game than its overall average (68.6).

Offensively the Zips performed better in home games last year, scoring 73.3 points per game, compared to 62.7 per game in away games.

In 2022-23, Akron allowed 63.1 points per game when playing at home. On the road, it allowed 69.7.

