The No. 8 Alabama Crimson Tide (10-1) and the Auburn Tigers (6-5) clash in the 2023 edition of the Iron Bowl. We list the odds and best bets for you below.

When and Where is Alabama vs. Auburn?

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Auburn, Alabama

Auburn, Alabama Venue: Jordan-Hare Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Alabama 31, Auburn 19

Alabama 31, Auburn 19 Alabama has won nine of the 10 games it was favored on the moneyline this season (90%).

The Crimson Tide have played in four games as a moneyline favorite with odds of -650 or shorter and won every time.

Auburn has been an underdog in five games this season and won one (20%) of those contests.

The Tigers have played as an underdog of +450 or more once this season and won that game.

Based on this game's moneyline, the Crimson Tide have an implied win probability of 86.7%.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Auburn (+13.5)



Auburn (+13.5) Alabama has played 10 games, posting seven wins against the spread.

The Crimson Tide have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 13.5 points or more (in four chances).

In Auburn's 11 games this year, it has five wins against the spread.

The Tigers have been underdogs by 13.5 points or more once this year and covered the spread.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (48)



Over (48) Six of Alabama's games this season have gone over Saturday's total of 48 points.

In the Auburn's 11 games this season, five have finished with more combined scoring than Saturday's total of 48.

Together, the two teams combine for 64 points per game, 16 points more than the over/under of 48 for this matchup.

Splits Tables

Alabama

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 51.6 52.7 49.9 Implied Total AVG 33.2 33.3 33 ATS Record 7-3-0 4-2-0 3-1-0 Over/Under Record 7-3-0 4-2-0 3-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 9-1 5-1 4-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-0 0-0 0-0

Auburn

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 51.5 50.3 52.8 Implied Total AVG 33.5 36 30.6 ATS Record 5-6-0 3-3-0 2-3-0 Over/Under Record 4-7-0 2-4-0 2-3-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 4-1 2-1 2-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-4 0-2 1-2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.