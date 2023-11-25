Bowl season and the College Football Playoff are here, with seven games involving teams from the CAA on the slate. For info on how to watch all of the hard-hitting action, keep scrolling.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

CAA Games on TV This Week

Date/Time TV North Carolina Central Eagles at Richmond Spiders 2:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 25 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Lafayette Leopards at Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens 2:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 25 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Youngstown State Penguins at Villanova Wildcats 12:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 2 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Richmond Spiders at Albany (NY) Great Danes 12:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 2 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens at Montana Grizzlies 9:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 2 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Villanova Wildcats at South Dakota State Jackrabbits 12:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 9 ESPN (Live stream on Fubo) Albany (NY) Great Danes at Idaho Vandals 10:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 9 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)

Get your fix this season by signing up for Fubo and ESPN+!