As we roll into Week 13 of the college football season, there are four games involving teams from the MVFC on the slate. For info on how to watch all of the action, read on.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

MVFC Games on TV This Week

Date/Time TV Sacramento State Hornets at North Dakota Fightin' Hawks 1:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 25 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Nicholls State Colonels at Southern Illinois Salukis 3:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 25 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Drake Bulldogs at North Dakota State Bison 3:30 PM ET, Saturday, November 25 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Duquesne Dukes at Youngstown State Penguins 5:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 25 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)

Get your fix this season by signing up for Fubo and ESPN+!