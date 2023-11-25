Saturday's contest features the Lipscomb Bisons (4-2) and the Bowling Green Falcons (2-3) facing off at Place Bell Arena (on November 25) at 7:00 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 78-72 victory for Lipscomb.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Bowling Green vs. Lipscomb Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Laval, Quebec

Laval, Quebec Venue: Place Bell Arena

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Bowling Green vs. Lipscomb Score Prediction

Prediction: Lipscomb 78, Bowling Green 72

Spread & Total Prediction for Bowling Green vs. Lipscomb

Computer Predicted Spread: Lipscomb (-5.3)

Lipscomb (-5.3) Computer Predicted Total: 149.8

Lipscomb has compiled a 4-1-0 record against the spread this season, while Bowling Green is 2-2-0. The Bisons have a 4-1-0 record hitting the over, while games involving the Falcons have a record of 1-3-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Bowling Green Performance Insights

The Falcons put up 69.0 points per game (279th in college basketball) while giving up 70.8 per contest (176th in college basketball). They have a -9 scoring differential and have been outscored by 1.8 points per game.

The 34.8 rebounds per game Bowling Green accumulates rank 129th in college basketball, 3.6 more than the 31.2 its opponents grab.

Bowling Green connects on 6.4 three-pointers per game (261st in college basketball) at a 25.8% rate (341st in college basketball), compared to the 6.6 its opponents make, shooting 36.7% from deep.

Bowling Green has come up short in the turnover battle by 1.2 per game, committing 12.8 (228th in college basketball) while forcing 11.6 (231st in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.