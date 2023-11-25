The Cleveland Cavaliers (8-7) take the court against the Los Angeles Lakers (9-7) as 4.5-point favorites on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET on BSOH and SportsNet LA. The point total is set at 225.5 in the matchup.

Cavaliers vs. Lakers Odds & Info

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio TV: BSOH and SportsNet LA

Favorite Spread Over/Under Cavaliers -4.5 225.5

Cavaliers Betting Records & Stats

In eight of 15 games this season, Cleveland and its opponents have combined to score more than 225.5 points.

Cleveland has had an average of 223.6 points in its games this season, 1.9 fewer than this matchup's total.

The Cavaliers are 6-9-0 ATS this season.

Cleveland has won four of the eight games it has played as the favorite this season.

Cleveland has played as a favorite of -190 or more twice this season and won both games.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 65.5% chance of a victory for the Cavaliers.

Cavaliers vs Lakers Additional Info

Cavaliers vs. Lakers Over/Under Stats

Games Over 225.5 % of Games Over 225.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Cavaliers 8 53.3% 110.9 223.3 112.7 224.8 220.1 Lakers 8 50% 112.4 223.3 112.1 224.8 227.7

Additional Cavaliers Insights & Trends

The Cavaliers have gone 6-4 over their last 10 games, with a 5-5 record against the spread in that span.

Seven of Cavaliers' last 10 outings have hit the over.

Cleveland has done a better job covering the spread on the road (4-4-0) than it has in home games (2-5-0).

The 110.9 points per game the Cavaliers average are just 1.2 fewer points than the Lakers allow (112.1).

Cleveland has a 4-5 record against the spread and a 5-4 record overall when putting up more than 112.1 points.

Cavaliers vs. Lakers Betting Splits

Cavaliers and Lakers Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Cavaliers 6-9 1-1 9-6 Lakers 6-10 0-1 5-11

Cavaliers vs. Lakers Point Insights

Cavaliers Lakers 110.9 Points Scored (PG) 112.4 22 NBA Rank (PPG) 20 4-5 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 4-2 5-4 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 5-1 112.7 Points Allowed (PG) 112.1 13 NBA Rank (PAPG) 11 5-3 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 4-5 6-2 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 7-2

