According to our computer projection model, the Kansas Jayhawks will take down the Cincinnati Bearcats when the two teams play at Nippert Stadium on Saturday, November 25, which kicks off at 7:30 PM. For our predictions on the spead, point total, and final score, check out the rest of the article below.

Cincinnati vs. Kansas Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Kansas (-7) Under (58.5) Kansas 34, Cincinnati 20

Cincinnati Betting Info (2023)

The implied probability of a win by the Bearcats based on the moneyline is 33.3%.

So far this year, the Bearcats have compiled a 3-7-0 record against the spread.

Cincinnati has not yet covered the spread as underdogs of 7 points or more this season (0-2).

Bearcats games have hit the over in six out of 10 opportunities (60%).

The average total in Cincinnati games this season is 6.5 less points than the point total of 58.5 in this outing.

Kansas Betting Info (2023)

The Jayhawks have an implied moneyline win probability of 71.4% in this game.

The Jayhawks are 6-5-0 against the spread this season.

Kansas has an ATS record of 1-2 when playing as at least 7-point favorites.

There have been five Jayhawks games (out of 11) that hit the over this season.

Kansas games average 59.4 total points per game this season, 0.9 more than the over/under for this matchup.

Bearcats vs. Jayhawks 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Kansas 32.2 26.6 35.6 24.1 26.3 31 Cincinnati 24.8 28.3 26.8 25.7 22.4 31.4

