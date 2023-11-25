Saturday's game between the Cincinnati Bearcats (2-3) and the Kentucky Wildcats (2-4) at Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center has a projected final score of 69-65 based on our computer prediction, with Cincinnati taking home the win. Game time is at 3:15 PM on November 25.

The Bearcats enter this contest on the heels of a 79-45 loss to NC State on Friday.

Cincinnati vs. Kentucky Game Info

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 3:15 PM ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 3:15 PM ET Where: Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center in Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands

Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center in Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Cincinnati vs. Kentucky Score Prediction

Prediction: Cincinnati 69, Kentucky 65

Cincinnati Schedule Analysis

The Bearcats have tied for the third-most Quadrant 1 losses in the country (three).

Cincinnati has one win against Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 13th-most in the nation.

Cincinnati Leaders

Jillian Hayes: 11.6 PTS, 8.2 REB, 51.2 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (3-for-8)

11.6 PTS, 8.2 REB, 51.2 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (3-for-8) Mya Jackson: 10.0 PTS, 1.2 STL, 39.5 FG%, 47.6 3PT% (10-for-21)

10.0 PTS, 1.2 STL, 39.5 FG%, 47.6 3PT% (10-for-21) Malea Williams: 9.0 PTS, 42.5 FG%, 46.2 3PT% (6-for-13)

9.0 PTS, 42.5 FG%, 46.2 3PT% (6-for-13) Destiny Thomas: 5.6 PTS, 50.0 FG%

5.6 PTS, 50.0 FG% Braylyn Milton: 4.8 PTS, 20.0 FG%, 10.0 3PT% (2-for-20)

Cincinnati Performance Insights

The Bearcats have been outscored by 7.8 points per game (posting 63.2 points per game, 227th in college basketball, while allowing 71.0 per outing, 285th in college basketball) and have a -39 scoring differential.

