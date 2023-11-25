The Kansas Jayhawks (7-4) are 6-point favorites on the road against the Cincinnati Bearcats (3-8) on Saturday, November 25, 2023. Each squad features a high-powered running game, with the Jayhawks 15th in rushing yards per contest, and the Bearcats seventh. The over/under is set at 58.5 in the contest.

You can check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Kansas vs. Cincinnati matchup in this article.

Cincinnati vs. Kansas Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2

Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Nippert Stadium

Cincinnati vs. Kansas Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.

Week 13 Odds

Cincinnati vs. Kansas Betting Trends

Cincinnati is 3-7-0 ATS this year.

The Bearcats have not covered the spread when an underdog by 6 points or more this year (in two opportunities).

Kansas is 6-5-0 ATS this season.

The Jayhawks have covered the spread once this season (1-2 ATS) when playing as at least 6-point favorites.

Cincinnati 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the National Champ. +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000 To Win the Big 12 +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.