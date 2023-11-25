The Kentucky Wildcats (2-4) will be trying to halt a four-game losing streak when hosting the Cincinnati Bearcats (2-3) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center. It will air at 3:15 PM ET.

Continue reading for information on how to watch this game and click here to see our score picks!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Cincinnati Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 3:15 PM ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 3:15 PM ET Where: Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center in Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands

Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center in Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Cincinnati vs. Kentucky Scoring Comparison

The Bearcats score eight fewer points per game (63.2) than the Wildcats give up to opponents (71.2).

Kentucky has a 1-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 63.2 points.

The Wildcats average 8.5 fewer points per game (62.5) than the Bearcats give up (71).

Kentucky has a 2-0 record when scoring more than 71 points.

Cincinnati is 2-0 when giving up fewer than 62.5 points.

The Wildcats are making 38.1% of their shots from the field, 3.5% lower than the Bearcats concede to opponents (41.6%).

The Bearcats' 36.6 shooting percentage from the field is the same as the Wildcats have given up.

Cincinnati Leaders

Jillian Hayes: 11.6 PTS, 8.2 REB, 51.2 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (3-for-8)

11.6 PTS, 8.2 REB, 51.2 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (3-for-8) Mya Jackson: 10 PTS, 1.2 STL, 39.5 FG%, 47.6 3PT% (10-for-21)

10 PTS, 1.2 STL, 39.5 FG%, 47.6 3PT% (10-for-21) Malea Williams: 9 PTS, 42.5 FG%, 46.2 3PT% (6-for-13)

9 PTS, 42.5 FG%, 46.2 3PT% (6-for-13) Destiny Thomas: 5.6 PTS, 50 FG%

5.6 PTS, 50 FG% Braylyn Milton: 4.8 PTS, 20 FG%, 10 3PT% (2-for-20)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Cincinnati Schedule