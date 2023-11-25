How to Watch Cleveland State vs. Alabama A&M on TV or Live Stream - November 25
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 1:40 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Cleveland State Vikings (4-2) will be looking to build on a four-game home winning run when squaring off against the Alabama A&M Bulldogs (0-4) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Woodling Gymnasium. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Cleveland State vs. Alabama A&M Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Woodling Gymnasium in Cleveland, Ohio
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other Horizon League Games
Cleveland State Stats Insights
- This season, the Vikings have a 44.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.4% lower than the 49.3% of shots the Bulldogs' opponents have hit.
- The Vikings are the 93rd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bulldogs sit at 264th.
- The Vikings record 11.1 fewer points per game (77.7) than the Bulldogs allow (88.8).
Cleveland State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Offensively Cleveland State played better in home games last season, posting 74.1 points per game, compared to 68.6 per game away from home.
- Defensively the Vikings played better at home last year, ceding 67.1 points per game, compared to 68.6 in road games.
- Looking at three-point shooting, Cleveland State fared better in home games last season, draining 5.6 three-pointers per game with a 31.5% three-point percentage, compared to 4.5 threes per game and a 29.1% three-point percentage on the road.
Cleveland State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/15/2023
|Canisius
|W 71-61
|Wolstein Center
|11/18/2023
|@ Eastern Michigan
|L 69-62
|George Gervin GameAbove Center
|11/22/2023
|East Tennessee State
|W 72-70
|Woodling Gymnasium
|11/25/2023
|Alabama A&M
|-
|Woodling Gymnasium
|11/29/2023
|@ Youngstown State
|-
|Beeghly Center
|12/2/2023
|Detroit Mercy
|-
|Wolstein Center
