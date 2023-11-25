Saturday's contest that pits the Cleveland State Vikings (4-2) versus the Alabama A&M Bulldogs (0-4) at Woodling Gymnasium should be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 86-65 in favor of Cleveland State, who is heavy favorites by our model. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on November 25.

The matchup has no line set.

Cleveland State vs. Alabama A&M Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Where: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Woodling Gymnasium

Cleveland State vs. Alabama A&M Score Prediction

Prediction: Cleveland State 86, Alabama A&M 65

Spread & Total Prediction for Cleveland State vs. Alabama A&M

Computer Predicted Spread: Cleveland State (-20.4)

Cleveland State (-20.4) Computer Predicted Total: 150.6

Cleveland State Performance Insights

The Vikings average 77.7 points per game (135th in college basketball) while giving up 66.3 per outing (95th in college basketball). They have a +68 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 11.4 points per game.

Cleveland State averages 36.2 rebounds per game (93rd in college basketball) while allowing 34 per outing to its opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 2.2 boards per game.

Cleveland State makes 6.3 three-pointers per game (266th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 6.8. It shoots 35.5% from deep while its opponents hit 31.5% from long range.

The Vikings' 95.3 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 162nd in college basketball, and the 81.4 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 58th in college basketball.

Cleveland State wins the turnover battle by five per game, committing 10.8 (102nd in college basketball) while its opponents average 15.8.

