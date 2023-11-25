The Cleveland State Vikings (2-1) meet the Alabama A&M Bulldogs (0-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25, 2023 airing on ESPN+.

If you're looking to go to this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Cleveland State vs. Alabama A&M Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Cleveland State Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Cleveland State Top Players (2022-23)

  • Tristan Enaruna: 15.6 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.2 BLK
  • Tujautae Williams: 11.1 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Deshon Parker: 9.7 PTS, 4.4 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Deante Johnson: 7.6 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.3 BLK
  • Drew Lowder: 9.8 PTS, 2.0 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Alabama A&M Top Players (2022-23)

  • Garrett Hicks: 12.8 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Messiah Thompson: 10.8 PTS, 2.0 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Olisa Akonobi: 7.8 PTS, 5.6 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.8 BLK
  • Dailin Smith: 10.5 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Cameron Tucker: 5.9 PTS, 2.4 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Cleveland State vs. Alabama A&M Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Cleveland State Rank Cleveland State AVG Alabama A&M AVG Alabama A&M Rank
178th 71.8 Points Scored 69.6 224th
137th 68.7 Points Allowed 70.9 204th
126th 32.5 Rebounds 29.9 283rd
19th 10.9 Off. Rebounds 8.7 162nd
346th 5.1 3pt Made 6.8 237th
157th 13.3 Assists 12.7 204th
72nd 10.8 Turnovers 13.8 327th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.