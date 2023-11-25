The Alabama A&M Bulldogs (0-4) are heavy underdogs (by 16.5 points) to end a four-game road losing streak when they visit the Cleveland State Vikings (4-2) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. The matchup has an over/under of 145.5.

Cleveland State vs. Alabama A&M Odds & Info

Favorite Spread Over/Under Cleveland State -16.5 145.5

Cleveland State Betting Records & Stats

Cleveland State's games have gone over 145.5 points two times this season (over five outings).

Cleveland State has had an average of 144 points in its games this season, 1.5 fewer than this matchup's total.

The Vikings' ATS record is 3-2-0 this season.

Cleveland State has been the favorite in three games this season and won two (66.7%) of those contests.

The Vikings have not entered a game this season as a bigger favorite on the moneyline than the -2000 odds on them winning this game.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Cleveland State has a 95.2% chance to win.

Cleveland State vs. Alabama A&M Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Games Over 145.5 2022-23 % of Games Over 145.5 2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Cleveland State 13 41.9% 71.8 141.4 68.7 139.6 136.2 Alabama A&M 11 40.7% 69.6 141.4 70.9 139.6 139.5

Additional Cleveland State Insights & Trends

The Vikings score 11.1 fewer points per game (77.7) than the Bulldogs allow (88.8).

Cleveland State vs. Alabama A&M Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 ATS Record Against 16.5+ Point Spread 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Cleveland State 16-15-0 0-1 18-13-0 Alabama A&M 12-15-0 0-1 13-14-0

Cleveland State vs. Alabama A&M Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Cleveland State Alabama A&M 13-3 Home Record 9-8 7-9 Away Record 5-8 6-8-0 Home ATS Record 7-7-0 8-7-0 Away ATS Record 4-7-0 74.1 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 72.8 68.6 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 64.5 9-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-8-0 8-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-5-0

