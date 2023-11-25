Cleveland State vs. Alabama A&M: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 25
The Alabama A&M Bulldogs (0-4) are heavy underdogs (by 16.5 points) to end a four-game road losing streak when they visit the Cleveland State Vikings (4-2) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. The matchup has an over/under of 145.5.
Cleveland State vs. Alabama A&M Odds & Info
- Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Cleveland, Ohio
- Venue: Woodling Gymnasium
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Cleveland State
|-16.5
|145.5
Cleveland State Betting Records & Stats
- Cleveland State's games have gone over 145.5 points two times this season (over five outings).
- Cleveland State has had an average of 144 points in its games this season, 1.5 fewer than this matchup's total.
- The Vikings' ATS record is 3-2-0 this season.
- Cleveland State has been the favorite in three games this season and won two (66.7%) of those contests.
- The Vikings have not entered a game this season as a bigger favorite on the moneyline than the -2000 odds on them winning this game.
- Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Cleveland State has a 95.2% chance to win.
Cleveland State vs. Alabama A&M Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Games Over 145.5
|2022-23 % of Games Over 145.5
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Cleveland State
|13
|41.9%
|71.8
|141.4
|68.7
|139.6
|136.2
|Alabama A&M
|11
|40.7%
|69.6
|141.4
|70.9
|139.6
|139.5
Additional Cleveland State Insights & Trends
- The Vikings score 11.1 fewer points per game (77.7) than the Bulldogs allow (88.8).
Cleveland State vs. Alabama A&M Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 ATS Record Against 16.5+ Point Spread
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Cleveland State
|16-15-0
|0-1
|18-13-0
|Alabama A&M
|12-15-0
|0-1
|13-14-0
Cleveland State vs. Alabama A&M Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Cleveland State
|Alabama A&M
|13-3
|Home Record
|9-8
|7-9
|Away Record
|5-8
|6-8-0
|Home ATS Record
|7-7-0
|8-7-0
|Away ATS Record
|4-7-0
|74.1
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|72.8
|68.6
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|64.5
|9-5-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|6-8-0
|8-7-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|6-5-0
