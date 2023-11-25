Saturday's contest at Ocean Center has the Wichita State Shockers (3-2) matching up with the Dayton Flyers (3-3) at 11:00 AM (on November 25). Our computer prediction projects a win for Wichita State by a score of 74-69, who is slightly favored by our model.

The Flyers head into this game following a 75-54 victory against Stetson on Friday.

Dayton vs. Wichita State Game Info

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET Where: Ocean Center in Daytona Beach, Florida

Dayton vs. Wichita State Score Prediction

Prediction: Wichita State 74, Dayton 69

Other A-10 Predictions

Dayton Schedule Analysis

The Flyers' best win this season came in a 75-54 victory over the Stetson Hatters on November 24.

When facing Quadrant 4 teams, Dayton is 3-2 (.600%) -- tied for the 22nd-most victories, but also tied for the 18th-most defeats.

Dayton 2023-24 Best Wins

75-54 over Stetson (No. 278) on November 24

75-74 at home over SIU-Edwardsville (No. 311) on November 20

91-73 at home over Lindenwood (MO) (No. 331) on November 12

Dayton Leaders

Mariah Perez: 9.8 PTS, 8.2 REB, 48.8 FG%

9.8 PTS, 8.2 REB, 48.8 FG% Ivy Wolf: 12.0 PTS, 35.1 FG%, 41.5 3PT% (17-for-41)

12.0 PTS, 35.1 FG%, 41.5 3PT% (17-for-41) Arianna Smith: 9.4 PTS, 10.6 REB, 60.6 FG%

9.4 PTS, 10.6 REB, 60.6 FG% Destiny Bohanon: 12.7 PTS, 40.9 FG%, 21.7 3PT% (5-for-23)

12.7 PTS, 40.9 FG%, 21.7 3PT% (5-for-23) Anyssa Jones: 9.7 PTS, 38.6 FG%

Dayton Performance Insights

The Flyers have been outscored by 4.3 points per game (scoring 70.0 points per game to rank 142nd in college basketball while giving up 74.3 per contest to rank 316th in college basketball) and have a -26 scoring differential overall.

