The Fresno State Bulldogs (8-3) will play a fellow MWC opponent, the San Diego State Aztecs (3-8) in a matchup on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Snapdragon Stadium. The Bulldogs are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 5.5 points. The over/under is 47.5 in the contest.

You can see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Fresno State vs. San Diego State matchup in this article.

Fresno State vs. San Diego State Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023
  • Time: 10:30 PM ET
  • Channel: Fox Sports 1
  • City: San Diego, California
  • Venue: Snapdragon Stadium

Fresno State vs. San Diego State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Fresno State Moneyline San Diego State Moneyline
BetMGM Fresno State (-5.5) 47.5 -225 +180 Bet on this game with BetMGM
FanDuel Fresno State (-5.5) 47.5 -225 +184 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 13 Odds

Fresno State vs. San Diego State Betting Trends

  • Fresno State has won four games against the spread this season, while failing to cover six times.
  • The Bulldogs have covered the spread once when favored by 5.5 points or more this season (in six opportunities).
  • San Diego State is 6-4-0 ATS this year.
  • The Aztecs have been an underdog by 5.5 points or more five times this year, and covered the spread in three of those games.

Fresno State & San Diego State 2023 Futures Odds

San Diego State
To Win the MWC +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000

