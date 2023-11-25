Ohio High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Greene County Today - November 25
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 11:37 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
If your plans today include seeing the local high school basketball games in Greene County, Ohio, then there is some important info you need to know. Find out how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the article below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Greene County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Stebbins High School at Bellbrook High School
- Game Time: 10:30 AM ET on November 25
- Location: Bellbrook, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Fairborn at Stebbins High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 25
- Location: Riverside, OH
- Conference: Greater Western Ohio Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.