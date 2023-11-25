Which team is going to come out on top on Saturday, November 25, when the Kansas State Wildcats and Iowa State Cyclones square off at 8:00 PM? Our projection system believes in the Wildcats. Check out our other projections below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.

Kansas State vs. Iowa State Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Kansas State (-10) Over (45.5) Kansas State 35, Iowa State 17

Week 13 Predictions

Kansas State Betting Info (2023)

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Wildcats have an implied win probability of 78.9%.

Against the spread, the Wildcats are 8-3-0 this season.

Kansas State is 4-1 ATS when playing as at least 10-point favorites.

The Wildcats have seen six of its 11 games hit the over.

The total for this game is 45.5, 9.1 points fewer than the average total in Kansas State games thus far this season.

Iowa State Betting Info (2023)

The moneyline for this contest implies a 25.6% chance of a victory for the Cyclones.

The Cyclones are 5-5-0 against the spread this season.

Iowa State has not yet covered the spread as underdogs of 10 points or more this year (0-1).

In the Cyclones' 10 games with a set total, four have hit the over (40%).

The average over/under in Iowa State games this season is 1.1 fewer points than the point total of 45.5 in this outing.

Wildcats vs. Cyclones 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Kansas State 38.1 19.3 45.3 12 29.4 28 Iowa State 24.8 20.5 23.5 20.7 26.4 20.2

