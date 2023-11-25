MAC opponents match up when the Northern Illinois Huskies (5-6) and the Kent State Golden Flashes (1-10) play on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Dix Stadium.

Northern Illinois is compiling 24.2 points per game on offense, which ranks them 87th in the FBS. On the defensive side of the ball, the defense ranks 34th, giving up 20.6 points per contest. Kent State has not been getting things done on offense, ranking second-worst with 261.8 total yards per game. It has been better on defense, giving up 387.4 total yards per contest (82nd-ranked).

Kent State vs. Northern Illinois Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Kent, Ohio Venue: Dix Stadium

How to Watch Week 13 Games

Kent State vs. Northern Illinois Key Statistics

Kent State Northern Illinois 261.8 (133rd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 359.5 (90th) 387.4 (74th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 314.2 (19th) 105.4 (116th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 173 (50th) 156.5 (125th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 186.5 (106th) 10 (14th) Turnovers (Rank) 15 (61st) 8 (127th) Takeaways (Rank) 12 (103rd)

Kent State Stats Leaders

Michael Alaimo has put up 932 passing yards, or 84.7 per game, so far this season. He has completed 54.9% of his passes and has thrown two touchdowns with four interceptions.

The team's top rusher, Gavin Garcia, has carried the ball 117 times for 460 yards (41.8 per game) with two touchdowns.

Jaylen Thomas has run for 438 yards across 123 carries, scoring two touchdowns.

Chrishon McCray has racked up 610 receiving yards on 41 catches to pace his squad so far this season while scoring four touchdowns as a receiver.

Trell Harris has totaled 348 receiving yards (31.6 yards per game) and one touchdown on 23 receptions.

Luke Floriea has racked up 322 reciving yards (29.3 ypg) and three touchdowns this season.

Northern Illinois Stats Leaders

Rocky Lombardi has racked up 1,891 yards (171.9 ypg) on 162-of-281 passing with nine touchdowns compared to five interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Antario Brown, has carried the ball 176 times for 1,073 yards (97.5 per game), scoring nine times.

This season, Gavin Williams has carried the ball 69 times for 345 yards (31.4 per game) and three touchdowns.

Trayvon Rudolph's leads his squad with 463 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 44 catches (out of 69 targets) and scored two touchdowns.

Kacper Rutkiewicz has grabbed 20 passes while averaging 28.5 yards per game and scoring two touchdowns.

Grayson Barnes has a total of 291 receiving yards so far this year, grabbing 16 passes and scoring three touchdowns.

