Kent State vs. Northern Illinois: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 25
The Northern Illinois Huskies (5-6) will square off against the Kent State Golden Flashes (1-10) in MAC action on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Dix Stadium. The Golden Flashes are currently heavy, 18.5-point underdogs. An over/under of 44.5 points has been set for the outing.
In this article, you can see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Northern Illinois vs. Kent State matchup.
Kent State vs. Northern Illinois Game Info
- Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- City: Kent, Ohio
- Venue: Dix Stadium
Kent State vs. Northern Illinois Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Northern Illinois Moneyline
|Kent State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Northern Illinois (-18.5)
|44.5
|-1200
|+750
|FanDuel
|Northern Illinois (-18.5)
|43.5
|-1700
|+890
Kent State vs. Northern Illinois Betting Trends
- Kent State has a record of just 1-8-1 against the spread this year.
- The Golden Flashes have covered the spread once when an underdog by 18.5 points or more this year (in four opportunities).
- Northern Illinois has compiled a 5-6-0 ATS record so far this year.
Kent State 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the MAC
|+50000
|Bet $100 to win $50000
