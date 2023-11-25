Ohio High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Miami County Today - November 25
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 9:32 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
We have high school basketball competition in Miami County, Ohio today, and the inside scoop on how to stream these games is available right here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Miami County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Covington High School at Dixie High School
- Game Time: 9:00 AM ET on November 25
- Location: New Lebanon, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.