MAC rivals will clash when the Miami (OH) RedHawks (9-2) battle the Ball State Cardinals (4-7). Below, we outline the odds and best bets for you.

Looking to put together a parlay or a few single bets on Miami (OH) vs. Ball State? Head to BetMGM using our link to get up to $1500 in bonus bets with our promo code!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

When and Where is Miami (OH) vs. Ball State?

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Muncie, Indiana

Muncie, Indiana Venue: Scheumann Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Miami (OH) 27, Ball State 15

Miami (OH) 27, Ball State 15 Miami (OH) has yet to lose a game it was the moneyline favorite this season, going 6-0.

The RedHawks have played in six games as a moneyline favorite with odds of -200 or shorter and won them all.

Ball State has been an underdog in nine games this season and won two (22.2%) of those contests.

The Cardinals have a record of when they're set as an underdog of +165 or more by oddsmakers this season.

The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the RedHawks a 66.7% chance to win.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Click here to sign up for a free trial.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Miami (OH) (-4.5)



Miami (OH) (-4.5) Miami (OH) is 8-2-0 against the spread this year.

The RedHawks have always covered the spread this season when favored by 4.5 points or more in six chances.

Against the spread, Ball State is 6-4-0 this season.

The Cardinals have an against the spread record of 5-2 in their seven games as an underdog of 4.5 points or more this season.

Parlay your bets together on the Miami (OH) vs. Ball State matchup with BetMGM, where you can use our link to get a great first-time player bonus!

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (35.5)



Over (35.5) Miami (OH) and its opponents have combined to outscore Saturday's over/under of 35.5 points six times this season.

This season, eight of Ball State's games have ended with a score higher than 35.5 points.

The point total for the game of 35.5 is 11.2 points fewer than the combined points per game averages for Miami (OH) (28.2 points per game) and Ball State (18.5 points per game).

Expecting a high-scoring contest or a defensive masterclass? Check out the alternate markets and ways you can bet on this matchup with BetMGM, using our link for a bonus offer for new players.

Splits Tables

Miami (OH)

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 43.2 41 44.7 Implied Total AVG 26.9 25 28.2 ATS Record 8-2-0 3-1-0 5-1-0 Over/Under Record 4-6-0 0-4-0 4-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 6-0 3-0 3-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 2-2 0-1 2-1

Ball State

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 47.3 48.5 46.4 Implied Total AVG 30 29.3 30.5 ATS Record 6-4-0 3-1-0 3-3-0 Over/Under Record 3-7-0 0-4-0 3-3-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-0 1-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 2-7 1-2 1-5

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.