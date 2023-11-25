Our projection model predicts the Miami (OH) RedHawks will beat the Ball State Cardinals on Saturday, November 25 at 12:00 PM. For a complete projection on the matchup at Scheumann Stadium, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep reading.

Miami (OH) vs. Ball State Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Miami (OH) (-4.5) Over (35.5) Miami (OH) 27, Ball State 15

Week 13 MAC Predictions

Miami (OH) Betting Info (2023)

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the RedHawks have an implied win probability of 66.7%.

The RedHawks are 8-2-0 against the spread this year.

In games they were favored in by 4.5 points or more so far this season, the Miami (OH) has gone 6-0 against the spread.

The RedHawks have seen four of its 10 games go over the point total.

The total for this game is 35.5, 7.7 points fewer than the average total in Miami (OH) games thus far this season.

Ball State Betting Info (2023)

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 37.7% chance of a victory for the Cardinals.

The Cardinals have gone 6-4-0 ATS this season.

In games this season in which they were an underdog by 4.5 points or more, the Cardinals have a 5-2 record against the spread.

The Cardinals have gone over in three of their 10 games with a set total (30%).

Ball State games this season have averaged a total of 47.3 points, 11.8 more than the point total in this matchup.

RedHawks vs. Cardinals 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Miami (OH) 28.2 16.5 29.6 10.2 27 21.7 Ball State 18.5 25.1 22.4 16 15.3 32.7

