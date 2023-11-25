Saturday's game between the Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (3-2) and the Miami (OH) RedHawks (2-2) at Reilly Center has a projected final score of 69-66 based on our computer prediction, with Saint Bonaventure taking home the win. Tipoff is at 2:00 PM on November 25.

The matchup has no line set.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Miami (OH) vs. Saint Bonaventure Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Olean, New York

Olean, New York Venue: Reilly Center

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Miami (OH) vs. Saint Bonaventure Score Prediction

Prediction: Saint Bonaventure 69, Miami (OH) 66

Spread & Total Prediction for Miami (OH) vs. Saint Bonaventure

Computer Predicted Spread: Saint Bonaventure (-3.7)

Saint Bonaventure (-3.7) Computer Predicted Total: 134.9

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Miami (OH) Performance Insights

Offensively, Miami (OH) posted 73.7 points per game (129th-ranked in college basketball) last year. It surrendered 74.5 points per contest at the other end (303rd-ranked).

The RedHawks were 322nd in college basketball with 28.8 rebounds per game. Meanwhile, they ranked 206th with 31.6 rebounds allowed per game.

Last year Miami (OH) ranked 117th in college basketball in assists, putting up 13.8 per game.

With 13 turnovers per game, the RedHawks were 291st in the country. They forced 12.9 turnovers per contest, which ranked 102nd in college basketball.

The RedHawks sank 7.8 treys per game (125th-ranked in college basketball) last season, while owning a 34% three-point percentage (183rd-ranked).

Miami (OH) ranked 177th in college basketball with 7.2 treys allowed per game. Meanwhile, it ranked 235th with a 34.5% shooting percentage allowed from beyond the arc.

Miami (OH) attempted 33.8 two-pointers per game last season, which accounted for 59.5% of the shots it attempted (and 69.9% of the team's baskets). Meanwhile, it attempted 23 treys per contest, which were 40.5% of its shots (and 30.1% of the team's buckets).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.