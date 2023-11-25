MAC opponents match up when the Miami (OH) RedHawks (9-2) and the Ball State Cardinals (4-7) square off on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Scheumann Stadium.

On defense, Miami (OH) has been a top-25 unit, ranking 23rd-best by giving up only 318.5 yards per game. The offense ranks 97th (343.6 yards per game). Ball State has not been getting things done on offense, ranking 12th-worst in the FBS with 18.5 points per game. It has been more effective on defense, allowing 25.1 points per contest (61st-ranked).

We will go deep into everything you need to know about this contest

Miami (OH) vs. Ball State Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: CBS Sports Network

Muncie, Indiana

Muncie, Indiana Venue: Scheumann Stadium

Miami (OH) vs. Ball State Key Statistics

Miami (OH) Ball State 343.6 (103rd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 302.9 (127th) 318.5 (23rd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 325.2 (25th) 162.5 (63rd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 162.1 (65th) 181.2 (114th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 140.8 (127th) 11 (21st) Turnovers (Rank) 14 (48th) 11 (115th) Takeaways (Rank) 9 (123rd)

Miami (OH) Stats Leaders

Brett Gabbert has 1,634 yards passing for Miami (OH), completing 59% of his passes and collecting 14 touchdowns and five interceptions this season. He's also helped out on the ground with 140 rushing yards (12.7 ypg) on 49 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

Rashad Amos has carried the ball 148 times for a team-high 776 yards on the ground and has found the end zone nine times.

This season, Kenny Tracy has carried the ball 44 times for 248 yards (22.5 per game) and two touchdowns.

Gage Larvadain's 642 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 58 times and has totaled 37 receptions and seven touchdowns.

Joe Wilkins has reeled in 24 passes while averaging 30.2 yards per game and scoring one touchdown.

Cade McDonald has a total of 281 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in 21 throws and scoring two touchdowns.

Ball State Stats Leaders

Layne Hatcher leads Ball State with 583 yards on 65-of-98 passing with four touchdowns compared to zero interceptions this season.

Marquez Cooper has run for 907 yards on 196 carries so far this year while scoring four times on the ground.

Kiael Kelly has racked up 114 carries and totaled 587 yards with seven touchdowns.

Qian Magwood paces his squad with 346 receiving yards on 38 catches with one touchdown.

Ahmad Edwards has put together a 332-yard season so far with one touchdown. He's caught 27 passes on 41 targets.

Tanner Koziol's 54 targets have resulted in 33 catches for 277 yards and three touchdowns.

