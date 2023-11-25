Miami (OH) vs. Ball State: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 25
A pair of MAC teams meet when the Miami (OH) RedHawks (9-2) face off against the Ball State Cardinals (4-7) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Scheumann Stadium. The RedHawks are favored by 6.5 points. The over/under for the outing is 35.5 points.
You can take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Miami (OH) vs. Ball State matchup in this article.
Miami (OH) vs. Ball State Game Info
- Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Channel: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Muncie, Indiana
- Venue: Scheumann Stadium
Miami (OH) vs. Ball State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Miami (OH) Moneyline
|Ball State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Miami (OH) (-6.5)
|35.5
|-250
|+200
|FanDuel
|Miami (OH) (-6.5)
|35.5
|-255
|+205
Miami (OH) vs. Ball State Betting Trends
- Miami (OH) has won eight games against the spread this season, while failing to cover twice.
- The RedHawks have an ATS record of 6-0 when playing as at least 6.5-point favorites this season.
- Ball State has won six games against the spread this year, failing to cover four times.
- The Cardinals have an ATS record of 3-1 when playing as at least 6.5-point underdogs this year.
Miami (OH) 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the MAC
|+225
|Bet $100 to win $225
