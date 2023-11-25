A pair of MAC teams meet when the Miami (OH) RedHawks (9-2) face off against the Ball State Cardinals (4-7) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Scheumann Stadium. The RedHawks are favored by 6.5 points. The over/under for the outing is 35.5 points.

Miami (OH) vs. Ball State Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023
  • Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • Channel: CBS Sports Network
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • City: Muncie, Indiana
  • Venue: Scheumann Stadium

Miami (OH) vs. Ball State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Favorite Total Miami (OH) Moneyline Ball State Moneyline
BetMGM Miami (OH) (-6.5) 35.5 -250 +200 Bet on this game with BetMGM
FanDuel Miami (OH) (-6.5) 35.5 -255 +205 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Miami (OH) vs. Ball State Betting Trends

  • Miami (OH) has won eight games against the spread this season, while failing to cover twice.
  • The RedHawks have an ATS record of 6-0 when playing as at least 6.5-point favorites this season.
  • Ball State has won six games against the spread this year, failing to cover four times.
  • The Cardinals have an ATS record of 3-1 when playing as at least 6.5-point underdogs this year.

Miami (OH) 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout
To Win the MAC +225 Bet $100 to win $225

