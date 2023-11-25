Miami (OH) vs. Saint Bonaventure November 25 Tickets & Start Time
The Miami (OH) RedHawks (0-2) face the Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (1-0) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Reilly Center. The game will tip off at 2:00 PM ET and be available via ESPN+.
If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Miami (OH) vs. Saint Bonaventure Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Saturday, November 25
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Miami (OH) Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Miami (OH) Top Players (2022-23)
- Mekhi Lairy: 17.3 PTS, 3.3 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Anderson Mirambeaux: 14.3 PTS, 5.7 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Morgan Safford: 15.3 PTS, 5.9 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Ryan Mabrey: 8.4 PTS, 1.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Julian Lewis: 5.8 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Saint Bonaventure Top Players (2022-23)
- Daryl Banks III: 15.4 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Kyrell Luc: 11.3 PTS, 3.4 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Chad Venning: 12.7 PTS, 5.6 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.4 BLK
- Yann Farell: 8.9 PTS, 6 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Moses Flowers: 9.3 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Miami (OH) vs. Saint Bonaventure Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Saint Bonaventure Rank
|Saint Bonaventure AVG
|Miami (OH) AVG
|Miami (OH) Rank
|306th
|66.8
|Points Scored
|73.7
|129th
|102nd
|67.7
|Points Allowed
|74.5
|303rd
|288th
|29.8
|Rebounds
|28.8
|322nd
|215th
|8.1
|Off. Rebounds
|7.7
|256th
|210th
|7.1
|3pt Made
|7.8
|125th
|274th
|11.9
|Assists
|13.8
|117th
|189th
|11.9
|Turnovers
|13
|291st
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.