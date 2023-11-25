Week 13 of the college football schedule is here. To find out how every MVFC team stacks up against the rest of the conference, check out our power rankings below.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

MVFC Power Rankings

Projected records only reflect games against FCS opponents.

1. South Dakota State

Current Record: 11-0 | Projected Record: 10-0

11-0 | 10-0 Overall Rank: 1st

1st Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 1st

1st Last Game: W 35-17 vs Missouri State

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find South Dakota State jerseys, shirts, and much more.

2. North Dakota State

Current Record: 8-3 | Projected Record: 7-3

8-3 | 7-3 Overall Rank: 5th

5th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 9th

9th Last Game: W 48-27 vs Northern Iowa

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find North Dakota State jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 13 Opponent: Drake

Drake Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 25

3:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 25 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

3. South Dakota

Current Record: 9-2 | Projected Record: 9-1

9-2 | 9-1 Overall Rank: 7th

7th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 22nd

22nd Last Game: W 48-6 vs Western Illinois

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find South Dakota jerseys, shirts, and much more.

4. Southern Illinois

Current Record: 7-4 | Projected Record: 6-4

7-4 | 6-4 Overall Rank: 11th

11th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 7th

7th Last Game: W 38-9 vs Indiana State

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Southern Illinois jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 13 Opponent: Nicholls State

Nicholls State Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25

2:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

5. Youngstown State

Current Record: 7-4 | Projected Record: 7-3

7-4 | 7-3 Overall Rank: 18th

18th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 20th

20th Last Game: W 34-17 vs Murray State

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Youngstown State jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 13 Opponent: Duquesne

Duquesne Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25

5:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

6. North Dakota

Current Record: 7-4 | Projected Record: 7-3

7-4 | 7-3 Overall Rank: 19th

19th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 13th

13th Last Game: W 22-21 vs Illinois State

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find North Dakota jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 13 Opponent: Sacramento State

Sacramento State Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25

1:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

7. Northern Iowa

Current Record: 6-5 | Projected Record: 6-3

6-5 | 6-3 Overall Rank: 23rd

23rd Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 17th

17th Last Game: L 48-27 vs North Dakota State

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Northern Iowa jerseys, shirts, and much more.

8. Illinois State

Current Record: 6-5 | Projected Record: 6-5

6-5 | 6-5 Overall Rank: 30th

30th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 55th

55th Last Game: L 22-21 vs North Dakota

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Illinois State jerseys, shirts, and much more.

9. Missouri State

Current Record: 4-7 | Projected Record: 4-6

4-7 | 4-6 Overall Rank: 31st

31st Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 5th

5th Last Game: L 35-17 vs South Dakota State

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Missouri State jerseys, shirts, and much more.

10. Indiana State

Current Record: 1-10 | Projected Record: 1-8

1-10 | 1-8 Overall Rank: 78th

78th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 19th

19th Last Game: L 38-9 vs Southern Illinois

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Indiana State jerseys, shirts, and much more.

11. Murray State

Current Record: 2-9 | Projected Record: 2-7

2-9 | 2-7 Overall Rank: 84th

84th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 6th

6th Last Game: L 34-17 vs Youngstown State

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Murray State jerseys, shirts, and much more.

12. Western Illinois

Current Record: 0-11 | Projected Record: 0-10

0-11 | 0-10 Overall Rank: 120th

120th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 3rd

3rd Last Game: L 48-6 vs South Dakota

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Western Illinois jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.