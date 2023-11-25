Who Will Score a Goal in the NHL Today? - November 25
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 5:16 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Who's likely to score in the NHL on Saturday? There are eight games on the card, and a full list of anytime goal-scorer odds is offered below.
Today's Top Anytime Goal Odds
David Pastrnak (Bruins) +100 to score
Bruins vs. Rangers
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25
- Pastrnak's stats: 12 goals in 19 games
Adrian Kempe (Kings) +125 to score
Kings vs. Canadiens
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25
- Kempe's stats: 8 goals in 18 games
Anze Kopitar (Kings) +160 to score
Kings vs. Canadiens
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25
- Kopitar's stats: 10 goals in 18 games
Cole Caufield (Canadiens) +165 to score
Canadiens vs. Kings
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25
- Caufield's stats: 6 goals in 20 games
Pierre-Luc Dubois (Kings) +175 to score
Kings vs. Canadiens
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25
- Dubois' stats: 5 goals in 18 games
Artemi Panarin (Rangers) +175 to score
Rangers vs. Bruins
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25
- Panarin's stats: 10 goals in 18 games
Chris Kreider (Rangers) +175 to score
Rangers vs. Bruins
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25
- Kreider's stats: 11 goals in 18 games
Brad Marchand (Bruins) +200 to score
Bruins vs. Rangers
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25
- Marchand's stats: 7 goals in 19 games
Trevor Moore (Kings) +200 to score
Kings vs. Canadiens
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25
- Moore's stats: 9 goals in 18 games
Kevin Fiala (Kings) +200 to score
Kings vs. Canadiens
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25
- Fiala's stats: 6 goals in 18 games
