The Missouri Tigers and the Ohio State Buckeyes take the field in the Cotton Bowl in college football postseason competition in 2023, a key matchup featuring the state of Ohio.

College Football Games to Watch in Ohio on TV This Week

Duquesne Dukes at Youngstown State Penguins

  • Time: 5:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, November 25
  • Venue: Arnold D. Stambaugh Stadium
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: ESPN+

Youngstown State Penguins at Villanova Wildcats

  • Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, December 2
  • Venue: Villanova Stadium
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: ESPN+

Georgia Southern Eagles at Ohio Bobcats

  • Time: 11:00 AM ET
  • Date: Saturday, December 16
  • Venue: Brooks Stadium
  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Live Stream: Fubo
  • Favorite: Georgia Southern (-1.5)

Miami (OH) RedHawks at Appalachian State Mountaineers

  • Time: 3:30 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, December 16
  • Venue: FBC Mortgage Stadium
  • TV Channel: ABC
  • Live Stream: Fubo
  • Favorite: Appalachian State (-6.5)

Bowling Green Falcons at Minnesota Golden Gophers

  • Time: 2:00 PM ET
  • Date: Tuesday, December 26
  • Venue: Ford Field
  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Live Stream: Fubo
  • Favorite: Minnesota (-3.5)

No. 9 Missouri Tigers at No. 7 Ohio State Buckeyes

  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • Date: Friday, December 29
  • Venue: AT&T Stadium
  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Favorite: Ohio State (-1)

Toledo Rockets at Wyoming Cowboys

  • Time: 4:30 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, December 30
  • Venue: Arizona Stadium
  • TV Channel: Barstool
  • Favorite: Wyoming (-3.5)

