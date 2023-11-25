Local College Football Bowl Season TV Schedule & Streaming Info in Ohio
Published: Dec. 25, 2023 at 3:59 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Missouri Tigers and the Ohio State Buckeyes take the field in the Cotton Bowl for college football postseason competition in 2023, a key matchup featuring the state of Ohio.
College Football Games to Watch in Ohio on TV This Week
Duquesne Dukes at Youngstown State Penguins
- Time: 5:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 25
- Venue: Arnold D. Stambaugh Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
Youngstown State Penguins at Villanova Wildcats
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, December 2
- Venue: Villanova Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
Georgia Southern Eagles at Ohio Bobcats
- Time: 11:00 AM ET
- Date: Saturday, December 16
- Venue: Brooks Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Georgia Southern (-1.5)
Miami (OH) RedHawks at Appalachian State Mountaineers
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, December 16
- Venue: FBC Mortgage Stadium
- TV Channel: ABC
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Appalachian State (-6.5)
Bowling Green Falcons at Minnesota Golden Gophers
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Date: Tuesday, December 26
- Venue: Ford Field
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Minnesota (-2)
No. 9 Missouri Tigers at No. 7 Ohio State Buckeyes
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Date: Friday, December 29
- Venue: AT&T Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Favorite: Ohio State (-4)
Toledo Rockets at Wyoming Cowboys
- Time: 4:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, December 30
- Venue: Arizona Stadium
- TV Channel: Barstool
- Favorite: Wyoming (-4.5)
