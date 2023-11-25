The Ohio Bobcats (2-2) face the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (3-3) at 1:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 25, 2023 on FloHoops.

Ohio vs. Middle Tennessee Game Info

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET Where: Baha Mar Convention Center in Nassau, Bahamas

Baha Mar Convention Center in Nassau, Bahamas TV: FloHoops

Ohio Stats Insights

Last season, the Bobcats had a 45.8% shooting percentage from the field, which was one% higher than the 44.8% of shots the Blue Raiders' opponents made.

Ohio had a 14-2 straight-up record in games it shot better than 44.8% from the field.

The Blue Raiders ranked 251st in rebounding in college basketball, the Bobcats finished 44th.

Last year, the Bobcats averaged 11 more points per game (78.8) than the Blue Raiders gave up (67.8).

Ohio had an 18-10 record last season when scoring more than 67.8 points.

Ohio Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In home games last year, Ohio put up 7.7 more points per game (83.5) than it did on the road (75.8).

At home, the Bobcats ceded 13.9 fewer points per game (65.7) than in away games (79.6).

Ohio averaged 9.3 threes per game with a 38.2% shooting percentage from three-point land when playing at home, which was 0.5 more threes and 1.3% points better than it averaged away from home (8.8 threes per game, 36.9% three-point percentage).

