The Ohio Bobcats (2-2) face the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (3-3) at 1:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 25, 2023 on FloHoops.

Ohio vs. Middle Tennessee Game Info

  • When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET
  • Where: Baha Mar Convention Center in Nassau, Bahamas
  • TV: FloHoops

Ohio Stats Insights

  • Last season, the Bobcats had a 45.8% shooting percentage from the field, which was one% higher than the 44.8% of shots the Blue Raiders' opponents made.
  • Ohio had a 14-2 straight-up record in games it shot better than 44.8% from the field.
  • The Blue Raiders ranked 251st in rebounding in college basketball, the Bobcats finished 44th.
  • Last year, the Bobcats averaged 11 more points per game (78.8) than the Blue Raiders gave up (67.8).
  • Ohio had an 18-10 record last season when scoring more than 67.8 points.

Ohio Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • In home games last year, Ohio put up 7.7 more points per game (83.5) than it did on the road (75.8).
  • At home, the Bobcats ceded 13.9 fewer points per game (65.7) than in away games (79.6).
  • Ohio averaged 9.3 threes per game with a 38.2% shooting percentage from three-point land when playing at home, which was 0.5 more threes and 1.3% points better than it averaged away from home (8.8 threes per game, 36.9% three-point percentage).

Ohio Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/11/2023 @ Cleveland State L 82-78 Wolstein Center
11/18/2023 Detroit Mercy W 71-52 Convocation Center Ohio
11/24/2023 George Washington L 99-94 Baha Mar Convention Center
11/25/2023 Middle Tennessee - Baha Mar Convention Center
12/2/2023 Delaware - Convocation Center Ohio
12/6/2023 Youngstown State - Convocation Center Ohio

